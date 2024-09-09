Nicki Minaj Goes Scorched Earth On JAY-Z In Lil Wayne-Inspired Twitter Rant

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform during surprise appearances duing the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj is sticking up for her longtime collaborator.

Nicki Minaj was furious with JAY-Z on Monday afternoon as the hip-hop legend helped pick Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. She felt her longtime collaborator and hometown rapper Lil Wayne should've gotten the nod.

"Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. Sh*t sad. House N****R TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n****z will keep son’ing you!!!!!"

Nicki Minaj Poses With Lil Wayne & Drake At The Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: (L-R) Recording artists Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

In a follow-up post, she reflected on her relationship with Wayne and the important role he played in her career. "And btw, you don’t know the half of what lil Wayne has done for me & others," she wrote. "Wayne had drake & I on his tour w/no papers signed. He was on all of my mixtapes w/no papers signed. This man has literally changed the FACE of hip hop. The hair too. IYKYK. He inspired so many to tat their faces & get locks. Inspired your faves to wanna be a great MC. he never was in this for the money. It’s always been for the love of music."

Nicki Minaj Calls Out JAY-Z Over Super Bowl Halftime Selection

Minaj isn't the only artist to complain about the NFL not honoring Wayne with the event. Master P, Cam'ron, and more have also spoken on the situation. Check out Minaj's remarks about it below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj as well as Kendrick Lamar and the Super Bowl Halftime Show on HotNewHipHop.

