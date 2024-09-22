The Weeknd Shows Love To Nicki Minaj After She Praised His "Sweet" Falsetto

The Weeknd was honored by the praise.

The Weeknd responded to Nicki Minaj's recent praise on X (formerly Twitter), earlier this week, after the rapper posted about his "sweet" falsetto. “How does The Weeknd still have that sweet young sounding falsetto?” Nicki wrote in one post. He replied with a number of heart emojis.

Nicki's praise comes after The Weeknd dropped his latest single, "Dancing in the Flames," earlier this month. He had performed the track during a massive concert in São Paulo at the beginning of the month, along with several other new songs. He also welcomed Playboi Carti and Anitta to the stage.

The Weeknd Performs In Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs on stage during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Despite her praise of The Weeknd, Nicki hasn't been entirely positive on social media as of late. She's called out JAY-Z on several occasions after the legendary rapper chose Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. She thought the move was disrespectful to her longtime collaborator, Lil Wayne, who is from Louisiana. “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” Minaj wrote on X, earlier this month. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. S*** sad. House N***** TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n***** will keep son’ing you!!!!!”

Nicki Minaj Praises The Weeknd