The Weeknd Shows Love To Nicki Minaj After She Praised His "Sweet" Falsetto

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: The Weeknd performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California.
The Weeknd was honored by the praise.

The Weeknd responded to Nicki Minaj's recent praise on X (formerly Twitter), earlier this week, after the rapper posted about his "sweet" falsetto. “How does The Weeknd still have that sweet young sounding falsetto?” Nicki wrote in one post. He replied with a number of heart emojis.

Nicki's praise comes after The Weeknd dropped his latest single, "Dancing in the Flames," earlier this month. He had performed the track during a massive concert in São Paulo at the beginning of the month, along with several other new songs. He also welcomed Playboi Carti and Anitta to the stage.

The Weeknd Performs In Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs on stage during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Despite her praise of The Weeknd, Nicki hasn't been entirely positive on social media as of late. She's called out JAY-Z on several occasions after the legendary rapper chose Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. She thought the move was disrespectful to her longtime collaborator, Lil Wayne, who is from Louisiana. “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” Minaj wrote on X, earlier this month. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. S*** sad. House N***** TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n***** will keep son’ing you!!!!!”

Nicki Minaj Praises The Weeknd

Check out Nicki's post for The Weeknd below. It comes as he continues preparing for the release of his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. It will be his final release for an album trilogy that began with After Hours in 2020 and continued with Dawn FM in 2022. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj on HotHewHipHop.

