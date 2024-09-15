The Weeknd Makes His Grand Return On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other superb R&B releases this week came from Leon Thomas, Fousheé, N3WYRKLA, and Yoko Gold. Which one was your favorite?

R&B Season is upon us once again, and our new playlist update is here to round up the best of the best new music releases this week. Of course, we have a massive comeback to talk about to kick things off: The Weeknd's new single "Dancing In The Flames." It's the lead single to his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which will wrap up his After Hours trilogy and his moniker as a whole. The song still has the '80s-inspired synth-pop leanings of previous installments, but with a little more brightness when it comes to the lyrical content and the melodic and harmonic structure. Needless to say, it's a jam.

On a more traditional R&B tip, we also wanted to shout out Leon Thomas and Ty Dolla $ign's new single, "FAR FETCHED." The atmospheric pads and samples, plus an earthy and groovy drum pattern, highlights their vocal chemistry even more. Eventually, piano chords come in to introduce Ty's feature and turn the track into more of a regal and dreamy experience for a moment. While it isn't the most game-changing thing you'll hear this week, the songwriting makes this cut reach its potential.

As far as new albums to talk about, we finally have the next excellent release from Foushée, Pointy Heights. Even though some great highlights here like "feel like home" don't necessarily fit completely into typical R&B aesthetics, the vocal harmonies and runs fit right at home, ironically enough. Nevertheless, there are some great indie and alt-rock fusions here that show off her creativity even more than what we've already heard. So if you're looking for something more breezy and warm to extend the summer as much as you can, look no further.