Tink & Zacari Chill Us Out On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other hot releases from the R&B world this week include new drops from Isaiah Falls and Camper.

If you were too busy this weekend to catch up on new music, don't worry: our latest R&B Season playlist update is here to round up the best of the best R&B this week. Our first pick comes from Tink, who just dropped her new album Winter's Diary 5 with a robust 16 tracks and some variety throughout to speed things up and slow them down. In particular, we'd recommend the Skilla Baby-assisted "Playa" for its fitting fusion of earworm melodies and a bouncy Detroit or West Coast-inspired beat. Thanks to engaging flows, rubbery bass, and very dreamy keys and chimes throughout, this song is as much of a vibe as it is a banger.

However, if you're looking for some more straightforward R&B, then Zacari and Ty Dolla $ign have you covered with their new collaboration, "Ave Maria." This is from the former's new album Bliss, and it's a pretty cool balance between melodic cadences and an earthy but still woozy instrumental. Even though it's not topically the most romantic track either has ever done, the sultriness and atmosphere really comes through in the gospel-inspired production. There are also plenty of electronic embellishments throughout that also make this cut a bit more dynamic.

Elsewhere on our new R&B Season update, we have a much more old-school and grand offering from Camper, Ari Lennox, and Jeremih titled "War." The brash horns and patient kicks on this cut are a true highlight, in addition to the gorgeous vocals from the artists involved, of course. Not only that, but it's also able to maintain a soulful and vintage aesthetic despite its chop-ups of the kicks and instrumentation. It's a very compelling and seamless combination that's hard to pull off and even harder to emulate naturally.