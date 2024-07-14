Tink & Zacari Chill Us Out On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Tink performs during TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Other hot releases from the R&B world this week include new drops from Isaiah Falls and Camper. Which one was your favorite?

If you were too busy this weekend to catch up on new music, don't worry: our latest R&B Season playlist update is here to round up the best of the best R&B this week. Our first pick comes from Tink, who just dropped her new album Winter's Diary 5 with a robust 16 tracks and some variety throughout to speed things up and slow them down. In particular, we'd recommend the Skilla Baby-assisted "Playa" for its fitting fusion of earworm melodies and a bouncy Detroit or West Coast-inspired beat. Thanks to engaging flows, rubbery bass, and very dreamy keys and chimes throughout, this song is as much of a vibe as it is a banger.

However, if you're looking for some more straightforward R&B, then Zacari and Ty Dolla $ign have you covered with their new collaboration, "Ave Maria." This is from the former's new album Bliss, and it's a pretty cool balance between melodic cadences and an earthy but still woozy instrumental. Even though it's not topically the most romantic track either has ever done, the sultriness and atmosphere really comes through in the gospel-inspired production. There are also plenty of electronic embellishments throughout that also make this cut a bit more dynamic.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on our new R&B Season update, we have a much more old-school and grand offering from Camper, Ari Lennox, and Jeremih titled "War." The brash horns and patient kicks on this cut are a true highlight, in addition to the gorgeous vocals from the artists involved, of course. Not only that, but it's also able to maintain a soulful and vintage aesthetic despite its chop-ups of the kicks and instrumentation. It's a very compelling and seamless combination that's hard to pull off and even harder to emulate naturally.

Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention Isaiah Falls' new album Drugs N' Lullabies. While there are numerous standouts throughout, we'd recommend the drowsy and intoxicating "GOLD ON MY TEETH" with Clicklak as a taster. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more stunning music releases around the clock.

