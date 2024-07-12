Zacari Comes Through With His Flashy & Stylish Debut Album "Bliss"

Zacari has been hard at work on this album and it shows.

Zacari is someone who rose into the world of stardom through a now unforgettable feature. That of course is on the DAMN. cut "LOVE." with the one and only Kendrick Lamar. Just two years after that 2017 collaboration, the Bakersfield, California singer/rapper would go on to sign with TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment). Since being with the label, he has put forth a handful of EPs (SOL & Run Wild Run Free) and a lot of singles. Some of which make Zacari's debut album Bliss even two years later. That would be the title track with a feature from fellow label-mate Isaiah Rashad.

So, what took so long for Zacari to release Bliss? Well, he took the time to speak with Billboard on why this debut was important to get right. Part of it came from the studio sessions with Kendrick and ScHoolboy Q and just being around them throughout the creative processes. "When you’re in the room with these people like Kendrick and ScHoolboy, and they have their track record of albums and you’re watching them do it, [you see] what it really takes. It’s super important for the quality to not only be in the sound, but [also] in the writing and introspectiveness. Your pen is going to grow, you’re going to experience more things, and then you have to learn how to put them out in in the right way. I think that’s what takes time".

We can see and hear that Zacari brought that mindset over to Bliss. The soundscapes are rich are very well mixed. Zacari's vocals are consistently strong and uses those various sounds we mentioned to do some experimenting as well. While it still might take some time to fully develop a true "Zacari" track, this album is a great start to that journey.

Listen To Bliss By Zacari

Bliss Tracklist:

  1. Homeless
  2. Reverse with James Fauntleroy
  3. Ave Maria with Ty Dolla $ign
  4. Girl Next Door
  5. Truth Is
  6. Bliss with Isaiah Rashad
  7. Berserk!!!
  8. Nocturnal
  9. Believe with Doechii
  10. Bless Her Heart with Blxst
  11. F(OMO)
  12. Give You Up
  13. Ocean
  14. Destiny
  15. Lonewolf Still
  16. Faith + Sight with BEAM
  17. Icarus Outro with Ab-Soul

