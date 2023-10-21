Zacari And Ty Dolla $ign Are Fantastic Together On “Ave Maria”

Bakersfield, California singer and artist Zacari is one of the many talented names on the TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) label. However, he is not one of the household names just yet. He only has one project to his name so far. Run Wild Run Free came out in 2019 and it was a total solo effort. Things will be different very soon as the 27-year-old will be dropping his second project.

Genius says that Stereo Miracle is due in 2024, which would make it five years in between releases. Zacari has already begun the rollout for the album. This dates back to the lead single coming out in February, "Motions." It features another TDE member, Ab-Soul. Now, we finally have another taste of Zacari's next tape with "Ave Maria."

Listen To "Ave Maria" From Zacari And Ty Dolla $ign

This cut features the incredible vocal work from Ty Dolla $ign. The is beat bouncy and heavenly at the same time. Zacari's voice is also a standout feature with some nice autotuned bits sprinkled in. Hopefully, we get some updates soon about the official release date for the LP because these two singles have been impressive.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rock star only half of me

Every night she comin' back to me

Put her through some misery and agony, insanity, no battery

My pictures on her vanity, I'm really him, reality

So naturally, I flatter me

Got a gang, gang, gang mentality

