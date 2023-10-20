Chrisean Rock Gets NSFW Tattoo Of Her New Man’s Name

Fans are shocked at Rock’s newest ink.

BYLavender Alexandria
Chrisean Rock Gets NSFW Tattoo Of Her New Man’s Name

The dating rumor mill has entered overdrive for Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu. The New York rapper and songwriter whose worked with Lil Durk has been hanging out with Chrisean a lot recently. The pair even collaborated on a song recently, a diss track against Chrisean's ex Blueface. The song is called "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" and the video for it has racked up more than 4.3 million views in just 4 days. Consequently, with dating rumors swirling about the couple, eagle-eyed fans spotted what they think might be some new ink on Chrisean in a new picture.

In a picture of the two together, Rock appears to have a new tat in the center of her stomach just above the waistline. It appears to say "Mabu's P*ssy" which fans online reacted to with shock. "How do I unsee this sh*t," the top reply to the post reads. Others in the comments section are just tired of hearing about Chrisean and her drama. "Everything I know about Chrisean, I know against my will from Twitter," one comment reads. "Lmao, after Will smith and Jada, the next people we’re tired of are Chrisean and Blueface" another agrees. Check out the pictures and various fan reactions below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Home Relisted, Fans Advise Her To Get Financial Counselor

Fans Are Shocked About Chrisean Rock's New Tattoo

Chrisean Rock just made the live debut of her recently released Blueface diss track. She joined Sexyy Red on stage in Baltimore where she delivered an exciting rendition of the new song to a hyped crowd. Subsequently, she took to Twitter to thank Sexyy Red, the city of Baltimore, and all the fans in attendance.

Chrisean was also one of many to react to a controversial new interview from Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis. Chrisean said that if she was in Jaidyn's shoes she would have "popped" Blue in the mouth for talking about his physical relationship with another woman right in front of her. Additionally, Blueface himself got in trouble for claiming that he and Megan Thee Stallion had intimate encounters in the past. What do you think of Chrisean getting her new boyfriend's name tattooed on her so quickly? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock At The Center Of Dug Up Woah Vicky TikTok Live

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.