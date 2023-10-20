Chrisean Rock Gets NSFW Tattoo Of Her New Man’s Name

The dating rumor mill has entered overdrive for Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu. The New York rapper and songwriter whose worked with Lil Durk has been hanging out with Chrisean a lot recently. The pair even collaborated on a song recently, a diss track against Chrisean's ex Blueface. The song is called "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" and the video for it has racked up more than 4.3 million views in just 4 days. Consequently, with dating rumors swirling about the couple, eagle-eyed fans spotted what they think might be some new ink on Chrisean in a new picture.

In a picture of the two together, Rock appears to have a new tat in the center of her stomach just above the waistline. It appears to say "Mabu's P*ssy" which fans online reacted to with shock. "How do I unsee this sh*t," the top reply to the post reads. Others in the comments section are just tired of hearing about Chrisean and her drama. "Everything I know about Chrisean, I know against my will from Twitter," one comment reads. "Lmao, after Will smith and Jada, the next people we’re tired of are Chrisean and Blueface" another agrees. Check out the pictures and various fan reactions below.

Fans Are Shocked About Chrisean Rock's New Tattoo

Chrisean Rock just made the live debut of her recently released Blueface diss track. She joined Sexyy Red on stage in Baltimore where she delivered an exciting rendition of the new song to a hyped crowd. Subsequently, she took to Twitter to thank Sexyy Red, the city of Baltimore, and all the fans in attendance.

Chrisean was also one of many to react to a controversial new interview from Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis. Chrisean said that if she was in Jaidyn's shoes she would have "popped" Blue in the mouth for talking about his physical relationship with another woman right in front of her. Additionally, Blueface himself got in trouble for claiming that he and Megan Thee Stallion had intimate encounters in the past. What do you think of Chrisean getting her new boyfriend's name tattooed on her so quickly? Let us know in the comment section below.

