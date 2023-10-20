Chrisean Rock’s Home Relisted, Fans Advise Her To Get Financial Counselor

Chrisean Rock found herself in quite the pickle this week, as her supposed home was relisted online on Friday (October 20). Moreover, although she claimed to own the $2 million property, its realtor recently revealed that she actually rented it out. As such, it looks like the Baddies star either chose to pay an exorbitant amount in rent per month or struggled to figure out what "owning" the house meant. Fans quickly took to social media to plead with her to hire someone to oversee her finances, investments, and properties. Furthermore, that would prevent confusion like this from happening again, especially when it comes to hefty price tags such as these.

Of course, this isn't typically what Chrisean Rock finds herself in when it comes to headlines and big stories. To combine this with her usual antics, maybe she can get her rumored new boo Lil Mabu to help her out with paying off the house. Both are pretty notorious provocateurs online, and their potential pairing has already made the Baltimore native's love life with Blueface even spicier. Still, this is purely speculative as of writing this article, and it's very likely that it's all just a way to raise clicks up through gossip and get more mileage out of new releases and collabs.

Chrisean Rock's Home Relisted

Speaking of the "Bleed It" MC, Chrisean Rock recently performed her diss track against him at a Sexyy Red show. It seems like no matter what audience or niche you identify with, it's getting harder and harder to avoid their online presence. At the very least, Chrisean is balancing these things out with a lot of updates and wholesome content with her son, Chrisean Jr. Hopefully there's not too much negative crossover from all this affecting his everyday life.

Meanwhile, we can only guess as to what other antics and hijinks she will get into next. While a lot of it happens to Rock rather than because of her, her responses to it certainly fuel the fire. After all, there's plenty that she leaned into over the years to keep her relationship life interesting and further her career. For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock, log back into HNHH.

