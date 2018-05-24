purchased
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock's Home Relisted, Fans Advise Her To Get Financial CounselorThe property costs $2 million, and thought the "Baddies" star claimed to own it, it looks like it was just a rental stay.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechElon Musk's Cybertruck Will Be Dubai's New Police CarDubai is for the Cybertrucks. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPost Malone Drops $3 Million On Apocalypse Ready MansionPost Malone's preparing for the end of the world. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West & Kim Kardashian Have Finally Finished Renovations On Hidden Hills MansionRenovations are finally over. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Purchase Malibu Beach Home For Over $6 MillionJLo and A-Rod go in on a stunning beachfront home.By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B & Offset Reportedly Purchased Two Georgia Homes Last MonthSeems like another money move for the couple.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Wayne Dropped $17 Mill On His New Miami MansionThe "F" in "Weezy F Baby" doesn't stand for frugal.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Trolls Elon Musk For Joking About Buying & Deleting The GameThe exchange was prompted by a satirical article.By Zaynab
- MusicChildish Gambino Shares 2 New Songs To Fans Who Bought Tour Tickets: ReportDonald Glover sent out 2 unreleased songs to fans who copped tickets to his upcoming tour.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Pump Lets Entire Crew Shine In Diamond Encrusted Avianne Watches"Esskeetit"By Devin Ch