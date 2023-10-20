Chrisean Rock Is Dating Lil Mabu, Sources Claim

After welcoming their first child together last month, Chrisean Rock and Blueface seemed to go their separate ways for good. Blueface continues to have his sights set on the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, while Chrisean appeared to be focusing on her little one, Chrisean Jr. Based on the previous nature of their relationship, fans were surprised when Chrisean began to sing the praises of another man on social media recently.

While the identity of her new love interest remains a secret for now, fans have been speculating on who the lucky guy could be. She was spotted in the studio with Lil Mabu earlier this month, later dropping a diss track about her ex written by the 18-year-old MC. They've also been seen spending time together outside of the studio, leading some social media users to believe that they're an item.

Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu's Rumored Romance

According to Instagram account @rap, sources say they're together. Whoever Chrisean's mystery man is, she seems to be head over heels for him. During an Instagram Live this week, the 23-year-old gushed about their romance. “He’s just too good to be true. Like, he’s perfect," she explained. "He’s so sweet y’all. He’s so nice to me. And respectful as f*ck." Chrisean says that things are going so well in her new relationship that she's already looking forward to another pregnancy.

Fans are glad to see that Chrisean is exploring new relationships following her tumultuous on-and-off-again fling with Blueface. Even the "Thotiana" performer appears to be in full support. He commented on some photos of the duo in the studio together this month, calling them "The duo we didn't know we needed." Blueface also said that the two of them should "make it official fr." What do you think of Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu's rumored romance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

