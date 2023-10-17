Chrisean Rock Gushes About New Man, Wants To Have Baby With Him

Chrisean is doing some life planning.

BYAlexander Cole
Chrisean Rock recently had her child with Blueface. Overall, a whole lot of drama came from that. As many of you already know, there was all sorts of insanity that took place on social media. Although much of it came from Blueface, who posted a naked picture of the child. He did this to show off a medical issue, however, many felt like it was beyond the pale. Since that time, Chrisean has been taking care of the child on her own. It's an uphill battle, but she seems to be getting by.

Now, it seems like Chrisean is experiencing some good news in her personal life. We say this because she has been taking to social media, where she is beyond complimentary of her new man. No one knows who this mystery man is, however, she seems to really like him. In fact, in the video below, she revealed how she is already trying to have a child with the man.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

“So, I got this new n***a, right? Let me talk about him,” Chrisean said. “He’s just too good to be true. Like, he’s perfect. He don’t got social media. And if he do, he got a little Twitter. But he lowkey on there and don’t post. And then he made an Instagram to stalk me. I made all these big ol’ plans because I really like him. He’s really sweet. But I’m just like, I wish I could show y’all what’s on my phone. Hold on. He’s so sweet y’all. He’s so nice to me. And respectful as f*ck. I must be a real toxic bitch because, what? […] I was telling him I wanna have a baby ASAP. But then — oh my God, I wish I could tell y’all.”

Let us know what you think of this latest development in the Chrisean saga. Is it too early for her to be having another child? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

