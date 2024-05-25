Zacari Continues To Shine On Sultry New Single "Lonewolf Still"

Zacari is the secret weapon of Top Dawg Entertainment. He always crushes his guest verses, and sometimes he lends soulfulness to album cuts he's not even credited on. His best known feature is still Kendrick Lamar's "LOVE," but the singer has shined equally bright on albums by Ab-Soul and TDE as a whole (Black Panther soundtrack). Zacari has yet to drop a solo release, though, and the desire to hear one grows increasingly higher with each new single he puts out. "Lonewolf Still" keeps this desire sky high.

"Lonewolf Still" is Zacari's second single of 2024. He went the off-kilter acoustic route on "Ocean," but "Lonewolf Still" sees him veer back into his sultry, R&B sweet spot. It works. The production is spacey in ways we previously haven't heard from Zacari tracks. It's reminiscent of blackbear, or perhaps even the weirder side of Post Malone. It's a welcome change, given that some of Zacari's earlier singles suffered from nondescript beat selection. "Lonewolf Still" brings all of the atmosphere one could hope for, given the evocative title and album cover.

Zacari Embraces A Darker, More Textured Sound

The lyrics follow suit. "Thunderstorms let me know God is watching over. Ain't afraid of death as much as I'm afraid of comfort," Zacari croons. "Leave me 'lone, you know I been plottin' on a come up. And I don't wanna see that girl unless she wanna comе f*ck." It's melodramatic on a certain level, but it sounds epic given the textured musical accompaniment. The hope is that "Lonewolf Still" serves as the introduction to Zacari's debut album. He's upped his solo game since the late 2010s, and it sounds like's ready to step off the bench.

