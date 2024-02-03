Zacari Wants To Stick By His Woman's Side On "Ocean"

Right at the start of 2024, we had a feeling that this year would be a much busier year for hip-hop/R&B music. 2023 had its fair share of highlights for sure. However, the hype was not always there, and many were banking on the mainstream to pull through. That was not the case, but things are looking better than ever for the genre. TDE is contributing heavily to the excitement, and so is Zacari.

The Bakersfield, California singer has been teasing his sophomore LP, Stereo Miracle, for nearly one year to the day. "Motions" got things in motion (pun intended) on February 10. Then, Zacari would go on to collaborate with fellow R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign for "Ave Maria" back in October. Both singles are shaping this next album to be a solid one for Zacari.

Listen To "Ocean" By Zacari

On the Genius page, the tracklist is also seemingly revealed for all to see. However, sometimes things change and they are not always accurate. Which is why "Ocean," Zacari's latest single, could still make the cut. The sound of the track sounds like it would fit right at home on this next LP. It has a laid-back feel with him penning a song about wanting his energy to stay with the woman he is seeing. Sort of like how the waves from the ocean crash onto the coast. He wants to keep coming back for more.

Quotable Lyrics:

You're so vibrant (You're so vibrant)

Baby, you're so vibrant, so fly and so righteous (So fly just so fly)

You the brightest star in my night, keep the sky lit (Sky lit)

Crazy all the time, it's divine

Hope that time can't divide us (Divide us)

'Cause every time you stay the night, I

