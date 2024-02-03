XV & WESTSIDE BOOGIE Are Puffing Their Chest Out On MIKE SUMMERS-Produced "CD-R"

XV is one of those rappers that does not seem to get enough credit. He is not a face of hip-hop, but that does not mean he is not super talented. The long-time MC hailing from Wichita, Kansas has always given listeners some fun and catchy bangers that sound good in the headphones. XV can bring the quick one-liners whenever he wants, adding to his contagious character. One track of his that has some recognition, but perhaps not enough of it, is "Awesome." If anyone grew up playing the early 2010s NBA 2K video games that song made it onto the soundtrack.

XV even grabbed Pusha T for a version and it hits hard to this day. Hopping off the nostalgia train for a second, he is back with a new single. This one features production from MIKE SUMMERS, as well as a verse from the talented WESTSIDE BOOGIE. This is the first time we have seen these two MCs on one track and we might need more down the road.

Listen To "CD-R" By XV, MIKE SUMMERS, & WESTSIDE BOOGIE

"CD-R" is a braggadocious cut that makes a clever nod to burning songs onto CDs. XV refers to this in the chorus, saying that this song is so fire you will want to put it on a CD-R. The cover art takes a page out of the recent 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE singles with colorful discs. Be sure to give XV's new one a listen, you will not regret it.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "CD-R," by XV, MIKE SUMMERS, and WESTSIDE BOOGIE? Who had the better performance on the track and why? Does he need to drop a new album this year after hearing this? What is your favorite XV project and why?

