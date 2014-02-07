At fifteen years old, Donavan Johnson began to seriously pursue a musical career after the death of his close friend, hence his moniker, "XV." He released a staggering 18 mixtapes, only gaining attention after his twelfth release, "Everybody's Nobody," recieved two awards from DJ Booth. In his musical career he has worked with B.o.B., Patrick Stump, Kendrick Llamar, and Schoolboy Q, whilst having production handled by the likes of Just Blaze and Omen on occasion. In 2010, XV announced that he had signed to Warner Bros. Records, and released an EP through them called simply, "Awesome EP." His album, "The Kid with the Green Backpack," has a tentative release date set at 2015.