Ryan Leslie Returns After 12-Year Hiatus With New Album "You Know My Speed," Announces Europe Tour

Taking a break from releasing full-length projects certainly has its pros and cons. When you look at the benefits, its mostly for the artist. It allows them to really hone in on a sound and damn near master it. Or, they can work on crafting something no one will expect. That alone could be a positive or negative for the creator. As for the cons, the fans could move on and forget about you. That is especially true today with the younger generation. They are always looking for the next best thing. However, Ryan Leslie decided to take his time.

Usually, five to six years feels like a decade. But, Ryan waited 12 (!) years, so that must feel like a century to most. Leslie got his start in the R&B world in the late 2000s. He specializes in buttery smooth and braggadocious cuts and he is delivering that with a modern twist on his newest record. Leslie is adding more kick drums and bass to You Know My Speed.

Listen To You Know My Speed By Ryan Leslie

However, he does throw in some songs that could have hit even harder in the early 2010s like "All the Ways." On top of making a long overdue comeback, Ryan has more news too. According to HipHopDX, the Richmond, Virginia native will be touring in Europe only for this album. That will begin in March and run through April. A good deal of his audience is in Germany, which is one country he will be performing in. The Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, and France are also in the mix.

You Know My Speed Tracklist:

Run It Back This Love Thing Put It in the Air Plans All the Ways You Know My Speed Falling Hard Consistency Top Notch Sounds (feat. Bobby V)

