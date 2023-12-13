Cassie Plans To Tour Following Diddy Lawsuit, Ryan Leslie Claims

During a recent chat with TMZ, Ryan Leslie revealed that Cassie may have a major comeback underway, including an upcoming tour. The outlet asked Leslie about the performer's recent lawsuit against Diddy, which came with a long list of horrific allegations. While he couldn't provide much insight into that relationship, he shared that things were looking hopeful for the Connecticut native the last time they spoke.

“I think that was much further past after our working relationship,” he said of her allegations against Diddy. “The last conversation we had, she’s planning for a tour.” He didn't share any additional details of the potential tour, but it's safe to say that fans would love to see Cassie back on the road.

Ryan Leslie Hints At Cassie Tour

While Cassie and Diddy reached a settlement shortly after she filed, her suit was followed by three others. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," her statement on the settlement reads. "I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support." Various women have accused the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, and more. He has since denied any and all wrongdoing. He accuses his alleged victims of filing as a "money-grab" and claims that "enough is enough."

As she moves forward from the bombshell lawsuit, Cassie's been spending her time surrounded by loved ones. Most recently, she was spotted enjoying a meal at Serendipity in NYC accompanied by her husband, Alex Fine. Their two little ones, Frankie and Sunny, also joined them for the outing. Reportedly, they were celebrating their eldest daughter's fourth birthday. What do you think of Ryan Leslie claiming that Cassie is planning to tour soon? Would you be interested in seeing her perform live? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

