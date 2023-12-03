Cassie & Alex Fine's Daughters Join Them For Family Time In NYC After Diddy Settlement

To the surprise of many, Cassie and Diddy came to a quick agreement after she filed a bombshell lawsuit against him in mid-November. The harrowing allegations against the industry mogul included human trafficking and physical abuse, among many more. Though he agreed to settle and pay out a large fee to his ex, Sean Combs and his lawyer maintain the "I'll Be Missing You" artist's innocence, reminding the media that dealing with the drama outside of court doesn't equate to an admission of guilt. Try as he might to run from his past, Diddy has only had more lawsuits come forward in recent weeks, all while Cassie does her best to move on from her trauma.

As Page Six reports, the Step Up 2 actress is back outside for the first time since legal documents came out last month. Her husband Alex Fine and their two daughters, Frankie and Sunny, were out too on Saturday (December 2) in New York City, where they happily grabbed food at Serendipity. Besides simply enjoying family time together, the Fines also wanted to commemorate their firstborn's fourth birthday, which is happening on December 6th.

Feeling the festive spirit, Cassie wore a Christmas sweater and black leggings. Her little ones looked pleased to be enjoying chicken strips and fries as cameras took pictures of them sitting at their table. The outlet notes that the 37-year-old spoke with fans in the restaurant who recognized her, and her smile looked as genuine as ever in photos captured at Serendipity.

While Cassie's energy seems to be fully focusing on herself and her family at this time, that doesn't mean Diddy's troubles are over. Rather, the Bad Boy mogul has 50 Cent's foot weighing more heavily on his neck than ever. Ahead of the weekend, the "I Get Money" artist urged Sean Combs to sell him Revolt before confirming his plans to go through with a documentary exposing much of the embattled star's troubling behaviour through the decades. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

