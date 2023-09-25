Diddy Is “Old & Fruity,” Cassie’s Husband Alex Fine Declares

Cassie and Diddy said their final goodbyes to each other as lovers in 2018, and since then, the songbird has kept any negative feelings she harbours towards her ex mostly to herself. The following year, she moved on with personal trainer Alex Fine, who she's now married to and shares two young children with. Though Cassie manages to hold back on spreading negativity, we can't say the same for her husband, as he's been feeding into long-standing rumours about Sean Combs' sexuality multiple times on social media in recent years.

When the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker dropped off his "Gotta Move On" single with Bryson Tiller last summer, some suggested the lyrics could be about Cassie. Around the same time, Fine's IG Story lit up with a post name-dropping the track and encouraging his followers to donate to LGBTQ+ organizations. Now that Diddy is publicly discussing returning publishing to his Bad Boy artists, it seems the model's other half has more to say about the New Yorker. "He's so old [and] fruity 🏳️‍🌈," Fine wrote on IG when reposting a photo from Combs' stint on The Breakfast Club earlier this month

Read More: Cassie’s Husband Alex Fine Reacts To Diddy’s New Single With LGBTQIA+ Post

Cassie's Man Has More to Say About Her Ex, Diddy

No context was provided as to why the father of two felt inclined to diss Diddy, but the timing suggests it could be related to Cassie's music. Even if he was sticking up for his wife, Fine is still facing backlash for his choice of words. "Listen, Alex, you keep insinuating these types of remarks but it's offensive to a community of people who are actually 'fruity,' as you would call it," reality star Bobby Lytes publicly informed the fitness lover. "One day, you too will get old and btw you actually are the one that gives off FRUITY. Keep it cute [white] boy 🤷🏽‍♂️😘 🌈."

As the internet continues to carry out the same debate about Diddy's sexual preferences that's been going on for decades, he remains focused on what's ahead for him musically. The Love Album: Off The Grid allowed for the multi-talent to connect with vocalists like Summer Walker and Justin Bieber, but to follow that, he plans on tapping back into the rap market. Read more about that at the link below, and tell us if you think Alex Fine is being immature or not in the comments.

Read More: Diddy Plans On Dropping A New Rap Album Next

[Via]