Diddy Plans On Dropping A New Rap Album Next

Last week, Diddy dropped his highly anticipated and feature-packed new project The Love Album: Off The Grid. The album is absolutely stacked with guests including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, John Legend, and MANY more. Songs like "Another One Of Me" and "Moments" are already racking up millions of streams proving the legendary rap executive still has pull. Despite declaring that an R&B resurgence was underway following the release of his new album, Diddy intends to shift back to hip hop next.

The news broke via his son King Combs who TMZ caught up with recently. When they asked him about what his dad is working on now, he let some details fly. “I’ma be on the next one,” Combs began. “We doing the Hip Hop album coming soon.” While the interaction is pretty light on details, just the fact that plans for an album are in place should serve as good news for Diddy fans. Before The Love Album, his last project was the MMM mixtape in 2015. Fans are hoping that they won't have to wait another 8 years for a new project. Check out the full clip below.

Diddy's Next Album Will Be Rap-Focused

Clearly, the music industry still has a lot of admiration for Diddy. Last week, he turned up for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards but he wasn't there just to sing. He also received a Global Icon Award from the show. He's the third artist to receive the award following Foo Fighters taking home the first one in 2021 and Red Hot Chili Peppers following them up in 2022.

Diddy is also undergoing the process of signing publishing rights back to many of his Bad Boy artists. Not all of them are impressed by the gesture though, some some claiming that he waited until they were basically worthless to do so. What do you think of Diddy shifting his focus back to rap music on his next album? Let us know in the comment section below.

