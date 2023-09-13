Diddy Hits The VMAs Stage With Iconic Performance As He Receives Global Icon Award

Last night (Sept. 12), Sean "Diddy" Combs received the annual Global Icon Award in recognition of his legendary status at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The iconic music mogul not only accepted the award with a heartfelt speech, but Diddy also delivered a show-stopping performance. He even brought special guests such as Keyshia Cole, Yung Miami, and his son King Combs. Making a remarkable return to the awards show stage after nearly two decades, Diddy blessed the audience with a classic medley of hits, including crowd favorites like "Last Night," "It's All About the Benjamins," and "Bad Boys For Life." Diddy's son King Combs stepped in for Ma$e, joining Diddy for a rendition of "Mo' Money Mo' Problems." Meanwhile, his twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs took on the role of backing dancers during Diddy's rendition of "I'll Be Missing You."

The multi-talented mogul made it a point to keep his family front and center throughout his entire appearance. Diddy's 17-year-old daughter, Chance Combs, walked together with Mary J. Blige to present her father with the prestigious award of the night: the Global Icon Award. Diddy shared in his acceptance speech: “I thought I would be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but God made another choice, and thank God for making this choice: for me to be able to touch you with my music, to make you feel good. That’s my only intention.”

Diddy Shares Heartfelt Acceptance Speech

Before Diddy's heartfelt acceptance speech, the atmosphere seemed charged with anticipation as the audience awaited his words and applauded him. The Bad Boy Records founder's presence on the stage was a testament to his influence on the music industry. As he stepped up to the microphone, he began by acknowledging the profound significance of the moment. His voice resonated with genuine emotion as he expressed, "This is a dream come true for me." He continued, recounting his humble beginnings as a paperboy at the tender age of 12 and an ambitious dream to play in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"This is a dream come true for me," Diddy said during his acceptance speech. I grew up watching MTV like, 'Man, I wish one day I could be up there,'" Diddy said during the speech. "And, you know, I started out as a paper boy, y'all. I didn't know I was going to be here. Started out as a paper boy at 12. And then I was going to be an NFL football player for the Pittsburgh Steelers." From humble beginnings to an illustrious music career, Diddy "can't stop, won't stop" any time soon. In fact, his upcoming album, titled The Love Album: Off the Grid, is set to drop this Friday, September 15th. The project boasts an impressive lineup of guest artists, including Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, Justin Bieber, Burna Boy, the Weeknd, and several others.

