Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.

While celebrating their milestone birthday, Jessie and D’Lila Combs got the gift of a lifetime from their father. In videos making rounds online, the twins obviously freak out upon receiving matching Range Rovers.

Jessie and D’Lila Combs smile court side at the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

The clip sees the 53-year-old walking alongside his girls as they approach their whips. In their coordinated outfits, the Combs sisters express obvious excitement before making their way into their front seats.

The “Sex In The Porsche” artist earned a hug from each of his daughters, who were left speechless by the amazing presents. Prior to the big reveal, they had been partying with a huge group of friends. “Happy Birthday” was sung to them while huge galaxy cakes were lit with sparklers and brought out to commemorate the special occasion.

According to Page Six, Coi Leray was the musical entertainment for the evening. Additionally, big brother Quincy Jones took to the stage to give a rousing performance.

Diddy has been taking his daddy duties more seriously than ever as of late. Following the death of Jessie and D’Lila’s mother, Kim Porter, he’s been forced to step up as a single parent to several of his seven children.

His most recent baby was born in October, though the world didn’t know about her until earlier this month. Combs made the announcement via Twitter, which ultimately stirred up plenty of drama for Yung Miami.

The City Girl has made it clear that she’s unbothered by the Bad Boy seeing other people. “That’s not my man,” she told internet trolls.

Diddy’s been busy with a few women as of late. There’s his baby mama, 28-year-old Dana Tran, as well as influencer Shawntya Joseph. Then we have podcaster Jade Ramey, who he took to Nobu for a dinner date last week.

