Diddy has been a busy man as of late. The multihyphenate often spoils City Girl Yung Miami. However, recent reports reveal that he’s got enough love in him for more than just one woman.

Over the weekend, the internet was shaken by a tweet from Sean Combs, revealing that there’s a new “baby girl” in his family. Initially, it was unclear if the 53-year-old was a father for the seventh time, or if one of his own children had made him a grandpa.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Now though, we know that the New York native’s tweet was celebrating the arrival of his own child. As Page Six notes, Love Sean Combs was born back in October. 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran is the mother, according to a birth certificate.

Currently, Diddy hasn’t spoken on the situation any further than his initial tweet. Internet sleuths are noticing that his latest baby mama’s social media accounts no longer exist. With an infant to take care of, it’s not surprising that Tran is trying to avoid invasive attention.

The new parents may be keeping quiet, but Yung Miami has certainly been speaking her mind. On Monday (December 12), she and DJ Akademiks went at it on social media. At the time, she adamantly insisted that she’s not anyone’s “side bitch.”

I'M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no bitch! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

In the past, the “Twerkulator” rapper and Diddy have made it known that their relationship is an open one. Still, though, the internet tends to clown Caresha for how hard she rides for a man. Especially one that’s not fully committing to her.

As Daily Mail reports, the Florida native has more than just Tran to worry about. Less than 24 hours before making the big announcement about little Love, Combs was seen strolling around NYC with an influencer named Shawntya Joseph.

The two were seen on Friday (December 9), wearing all-black outfits as they explored the city together. At this time, it remains unclear what the nature of their relationship is.

Looks like #Diddy has added a new beauty to his harem influencer Shawntya Joseph.. He likes them bad I see👀 pic.twitter.com/b2TAelciGN — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) December 12, 2022

