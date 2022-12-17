It seems fatherhood has Diddy feeling at the top of his game – according to his current dating roster, that is. Earlier this month, the multihyphenate shared via Twitter that he welcomed a seventh child, named Love Sean Combs, recently. In the wake of that bombshell, sleuths quickly discovered that baby’s mother to be 28-year-old Dana Tran. At this time, the nature of her relationship with Puff remains unknown.

As gossip began to circulate about the infant, who was actually born in October, Yung Miami was quick to enter the chat and make it known that she’s not anyone’s “side bitch.” Previously, Akademiks had used his own social media feeds to throw shade at Caresha. Specifically, he trashed her for continuing to date the Bad Boy without commitment.

Brother Love must have left Yung Miami message questioning him on read.. cuz she got all the time to be on twitter mad I called her a side chick… — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 12, 2022

After a back-and-forth ensued between those two, Diddy himself interjected and let the world know that he doesn’t play about his City Girl. “[Yung Miami] is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he wrote earlier this week.

“She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today,” the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker concluded.

He may say he doesn’t play about the “Twerkulator” rap diva, but that doesn’t mean he’s willing to stop having his share of other fun. Just a few days ago, Diddy was romantically linked to Shawntya Joseph, a social media personality and YouTuber.

Looks like #Diddy has added a new beauty to his harem influencer Shawntya Joseph.. He likes them bad I see👀 pic.twitter.com/b2TAelciGN — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) December 12, 2022

Photos of the two strolling through New York on December 9th began circulating shortly after Combs broke his baby news. Since then, another woman was photographed getting up close and personal with him.

As The Shade Room reports, Diddy spent his Friday (December 16) night on a dinner date with a pretty young thing at Nobu. Her identity currently remains unknown, though the paparazzi images taken make it clear that she’s got the producer’s eye.

In the comment section, some users are speculating that all of these headlines could be a part of an album rollout for Puff. Others couldn’t help but praise the Harlem-born star on his impressive roster.

“That line-up is crazy,” one Instagram follower wrote. “God a nice a$$ c00chie collection,” someone else chimed in.

Do you think Diddy is getting serious with any of the women in his life, or are his antics all part of a PR stunt? Let us know below, and check in later for any pop culture news updates.

