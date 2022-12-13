When Diddy shared that the Combs family welcomed a new baby girl, the public didn’t know how to react. Initially, some suggested that one of the Bad Boy mogul’s sons must have welcomed a child; however, it was only a matter of hours before more information was shared. As the rumor mill worked overtime, TMZ emerged with an update. They confirmed Diddy and a California woman welcomed a daughter in October.

Quickly, people began searching for the identity of the mother. She is said to be a cyber security specialist named Dana Tran, and this news has caused her life to become a trending topic. Although it looks like she has now wiped her TikTok clean, a video showed Tran dancing to a viral track that hosts a look from City Girls.

Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix)” featured the hitmaking Florida duo, and JT’s portion was widely popular in a TikTok trend. The mother of Diddy’s youngest daughter can be seen lip-syncing to the lyrics—sort of. She didn’t quite nail down every line, but she looked like she was enjoying herself, just the same.

This, of course, ignited the internet, considering City Girls rapper Yung Miami has been dating Diddy for some time. The pair have collaborated in the studio, flirted on social media, discussed their romance on Caresha Please, and posed in photographs from their jet-setting adventures. DJ Akademiks stirred the pot by labeling Yung Miami as a side chick, but she hopped online to refute his claims.

Meanwhile, people continue to piece together who Dana Tran is, as well as her relationship with Diddy. She wants to keep her life as fiercely protected as possible, but the internet isn’t giving her any peace. Check out her video above.