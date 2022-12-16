It has been an explosive last few weeks after Sean “Diddy” Combs announced he welcomed a newborn daughter. Quickly, the public began snooping around to find the mother’s identity. However, Yung Miami was a trending topic for days as people again scrutinized her romance with the Bad Boy mogul.

After playing coy about their relationship, Diddy and Yung Miami finally confirmed they were dating. Then, on Caresha Please, they flirted for the cameras and joked about their pairing. The two seem happy together, whatever the relationship may be, but still, critics have attempted to drag Miami for supporting Combs. In a new interview with Black Enterprise‘s Hip Hop & Enterprise, she sets the record straight and says their feelings are mutual.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Receives DM From Diddy About Yung Miami

“There are people who think that I’m like a side chick, and he can just do whatever he want,” she said with a smile. “And I’m just over here head over heels. No, it goes both ways. Ain’t nothing one-sided over here.”

Recently, Yung Miami engaged in a war of words with DJ Akademiks who called her Diddy’s side chick. After an ignitable response on Twitter, Akademiks doubled down on his insults. It made for a viral moment before Combs stepped in to lay rumors to rest.

“[Yung Miami] is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” the 53-year-old wrote on Tuesday (Dec. 13). “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

Later, Akademiks stated Diddy had messaged him about the controversy. It’s unclear what was said, but the blogger returned to admit that Miami wasn’t a side chick.