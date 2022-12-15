He doesn’t usually return to backtrack on his beefs, but DJ Akademiks is moving differently after waging war with Yung Miami. The blogger has often been on the wrong side of several artists due to the nature of his reports. Whether through his interviews or Twitch Livestreams, Akademiks doesn’t hold back in his unfiltered criticisms. Over the years, he’s had quite a bit to say about Yung Miami and her career, so it was no surprise that he touched on her relationship with Sean “Diddy Combs.”

Most recently, Diddy revealed that he became a father once again. A California woman named Dana Tran was revealed to be the newborn’s mother—a child reportedly born in October. Akademiks trolled the situation by referring to Yung Miami as a side chick, prompting a back-and-forth that became a viral moment. Insults were spewed and Akademiks doubled down on criticisms, but now, he’s backtracking.

In a follow-up, Akademiks claimed that Diddy DMed him to speak about the viral controversy.

“Diddy, I’m not no player hater. I love you so I’ma just fall back outta this one, I ain’t even gonna get on it crazy like that,” he now says. “She’s been be reading comments, Diddy… She’s on everybody’s head. It’s not only me.” Akademiks then called Yung Miami a “queen” who no longer a side chick.

Meanwhile, Diddy made it publicly clear that he wouldn’t stand for anyone disrespecting the “Act Up” hitmaker.

“[Yung Miami] is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today,” he wrote.

