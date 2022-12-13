Akademiks and Yung Miami had the timeline in shambles on Monday as the two traded shots. After Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child, Twitter instantly began hounding down Yung Miami. Though her mentions were likely filled with trolls already calling her a “side chick,” Akademiks’s commentary clearly stood out.

“Diddy different… my N***a done f*cked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks,” Ak’s tweet read. “Brother Love a real 1.”

Miami tore into Ak in a series of tweets online, explicitly denying that she’s anyone’s side-piece. “I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” she wrote.

“Akademiks my name ain’t dick so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N***a my uncle doing life sentences for BITCH ASS N***A!!!!!” she continued.

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 02: Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control’s CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Though Akademiks later clapped back during his stream, it appears that Brother Love caught wind of what the streamer had to say. Shortly after, Diddy hopped on Twitter to clear the air on his relationship status with Yung Miami, who he said was “very important and special” to him.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today,” he wrote.

Though he didn’t address Akademiks specifically, his subsequent tweet appeared to be a final warning for anyone who tries to play with Yung Miami.

“So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE,” he concluded.

No word from Akademiks yet but we’re sure he’ll have some thoughts on Diddy’s tweet during his next live stream.