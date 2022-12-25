Diddy and Yung Miami have never claimed to be official. However, when headlines revealed that the former had fathered a child with another woman earlier this year, the internet immediately clowned the City Girl for sticking by his side afterward.

As public figures like Akademiks threw shade at the mother of two, Sean Combs publicly spoke out in her defence. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” he wrote on December 13th. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

Following that message, the “Twerkulator” rapper has shared several comments of her own letting the world know that she’s single. Additionally, Miami addressed the issue on the most recent episode of her Caresha Please podcast. At the time, she was interviewing G Herbo but didn’t hesitate to spill some juicy details about her own love life.

During their chat, the host made it clear that she was aware of Diddy’s new baby long before the world found out. As it turns out, Love Sean Combs was actually born in October to 28-year-old Dana Tran. “Communication is key,” Miami told the “Chi-Raq” artist of their situationship.

The podcast episode premiered a few days ago, but with the busy holiday season, some fans are just now getting the opportunity to tune in. Among them is the new dad himself, and he didn’t hold back when sharing his reaction on social media.

In a TikTok uploaded today (December 25), he can be seen watching the Caresha Please episode. “Turn this up, let me see if these n*ggas flirting,” he says while walking towards the TV.

As the camera pans to a close-up of G Herbo, Combs screams, “Why you smiling like that?!” If you thought the aforementioned Shawty Wop comments were a joke, the New Yorker clearly wants you to think again.

Ironically, in the same episode, Yung Miami admits to still keeping her baby daddy, Southside, on her roster of sneaky links. Read all about that, and what G Herbo had to say about cheating on Ari Fletcher here. Additionally, you can find the full Caresha Please interview below.

