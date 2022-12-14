Amidst the recent drama, it appears as though Yung Miami is a single woman again. Within the past couple of days, Diddy and his now ex-girlfriend have been appearing in countless headlines following the 53-year-old rapper welcoming his seventh child with a new woman.

The Game subsequently took his shot in the comments of an Instagram post from The Shade Room earlier today (December 13).

Yung Miami attends the City Girls’ Summer Kick Back Celebrating “Good Love” Featuring Usher. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet written by the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper, the gossip website emphasized his question. “Since @YungMiami305 taken, where YungAtlanta, YungHouston or Yung New York at ??” the rapper wrote.

“If you hold it down like her, you’ll never pay a bill again in this lifetime or the next !!!!” he continued.

After catching wind of the post, the City Girls rapper was seen leaving a comment for the Compton native. “I’m single boo!” she happily shared.

After laughing it off, he proceeded to seemingly share part of his phone number. Although it wasn’t an exclusive relationship, the Bad Boy founder and Miami had been romantically involved since at least last year.

Her announcement updating her relationship status follows Diddy’s surprise announcement on Saturday (December 10). “I’m so blessed to welcome by baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote.

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he continued. Evidently, his new baby Love is his seventh child.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

However, reports from TMZ indicate that the newest addition to his family might’ve been born much earlier than the announcement. Nearly two months earlier, to be precise.

TMZ obtained the birth certificate Monday, revealing Diddy fathered a baby with 28 yr-old Dana Tran — said to be from Southern California & works in cybersecurity.

According to the birth certificate, Love Sean Combs was born on October 15, in Newport Beach, Ca.

Yung Miami🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZpqZmMOmRT — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) December 12, 2022

Diddy seemingly cleared the air yesterday (December 13), denying that Yung Miami could ever be his side chick. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today,” he wrote.

Nonetheless, things have certainly taken a turn since.

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

Additionally, the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper seems to be taking full advantage of his recent spike in publicity. Last night, he dropped off a brand new single; the PARTYNEXTDOOR-featuring “Sex In The Porsche.”

Do you think it’s possible that Yung Miami and The Game could really get together? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to check back in with HNHH for the latest updates on this ongoing scandal.

