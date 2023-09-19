Diddy Recalls Sleeping On Friend’s Floor During “The Love Album: Off The Grid” Release Party

Diddy celebrated the release of his new project, The Love Album: Off The Grid, at Brooklyn Chophouse Times Square’s 47 Below over the weekend. During the event, he reflected on sleeping on the floor of his friend's apartment.

According to a source for Page Six, Diddy “had an emotional moment talking about their friendship” with the space's owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins. “Me and Pooh — he used to let me sleep on his floor in his apartment,” Diddy recalled, as captured on video by photographer Johnny Nunez. The two met while students at Howard University.

Read More: Diddy Celebrates His New “Love” Album With Star-Studded Release Party

Diddy At "The Love Album: Off The Grid" Release Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Diddy and Yung Miami attend the album release party for "The Love Album. Off The Grid" on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The event was a star-studded affair overall, with Diddy welcoming Mary J. Blige, RZA, Jim Jones, Fabolous, Jaylen Brown, and more. Additionally, Diddy brought along Yung Miami of the City Girls. They reportedly treated guests to a selection of satays, dumplings, salt and pepper lobster, shrimp fried rice, and steak.

The run-in with Cummins isn't the only time Diddy's gotten emotional while promoting his new album. Speaking with Access Hollywood for a recent interview, he detailed the making of his Kim Porter tribute on the new album. He explained that his late partner still visits him in his dreams. “I got with Babyface, and I really told him the story of me and Kim, and I showed him this picture, and I said, ‘Babyface, I know your voice will penetrate the heavens above. I need you to sing this song to Kim, and I need her to hear it so she can come and visit me in my dreams,’ and that’s the story I really told him,” Diddy shared. He added: “And we started writing the song, and I was like, ‘I feel like I really want to make sure she gets the message’ and I call John Legend, and I was like, ‘John, I need you to sing to the heavens above’ and that’s how we got ‘Kim Porter.’ And she has come and visited me in my dreams." The Love Album: Off The Grid is available now.

Read More: Diddy Says Kim Porter Still Visits Him In His Dreams

[Via]