Not everyone is impressed with Diddy’s newest move.

Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry Isn’t Impressed By Diddy Signing Over Publishing Rights

Earlier this week, it was announced that Diddy was giving publishing rights back to many of the artists on his Bad Boys label. The LOX, Ma$e, Faith Evans, 112, and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. are all expected to have the publishing rights to their music returned to them. The announcement was foreshadowed by Ma$e's podcast co-host Cam'ron who broke the news on Instagram that Ma$e would be getting his rights back.

As it turns out, not every rapper involved is happy with the arrangement. One of the label's former artists Mark Curry, is calling the move an empty gesture. He posted a video to Instagram reacting to the move. In the video, he claims that Diddy held onto the rights for as long as they had value and then signed them over after. "That’s disrespectful. I said why don’t you just keep it and pay me? I don’t want the publishing; I want the money," he said in the video. He elaborated in the caption. "Diddy gave the publishing back.:. So what.. it has no value… I want him to give me a million cash and then I can plan the rest of my life out well," it reads. Check out the full post below.

Mark Curry Calls Out Diddy For Rights Move

While some of Diddy's own artists may be dissolution with him, he still receives plenty of industry love. It was just announced this week that he would be honored with the Global Icon award at next week's MTV VMAs. The award will be accompanied by a performance from the rap legend.

That appearance comes at a good time as Diddy just announced his feature-packed new album. The project will contain the final ever feature from The Weeknd alongside a number of other impressive collaborations. It's also scheduled to be released just a few days after the award ceremony. What do you think of Mark Curry's criticisms of Diddy? Let us know in the comment section below.

