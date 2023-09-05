Diddy’s Appearance At The 2023 MTV VMAs Will Include A Special Award And Performance

Many of the year’s biggest award shows unfold in the spring and summer months. Still, just before fall comes, the MTV Video Music Awards are slated on the schedule. The 2023 ceremony is set to take place on September 12. Both Lil Wayne and Doja Cat have already been named as performers. They each just shared their “Kat Food” and “Demons” singles respectively, but we’re curious to see what songs they’ll bring to the stage later this month. In addition to that, Diddy was also confirmed as an act who will be taking the stage next week.

“IT’S OFFICIAL, the hip-hop legend @Diddy is your 2023 #VMA Global Icon Award Recipient!!!” the award show’s official Twitter account announced on Tuesday (September 5) morning. Along with that big news, they confirmed that the New York native will be putting on a rousing performance either before or after he’s given his flowers. “Tune in to @MTV on September 12 to see him accept the award AND perform,” their message concluded.

The latest tracks we’ve heard from Diddy have been two collaborations. There’s “Mandem” with Giggs, as well as “Act Bad” in tandem with the City Girls and Fabolous. It’s possible that either of those could be his performance piece of choice for the VMAs. We’re placing our bets on the latter as it was declared the Song of the Summer by some music lovers. Seeing as he’s confirmed to have new heat on the way soon, it’s possible that Sean Combs could use his big televised moment to debut something totally new too.

Just days after he makes his presence felt at the 2023 MTV VMAs, Diddy is expected to release his latest LP, The Love Album: Off the Grid. At the end of August, the Bad Boy confirmed a star-studded tracklist. It includes guest appearances from The Weeknd, Summer Walker, and many more. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

