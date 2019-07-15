mtv video music awards
- MusicIce Spice Accepts Best New Artist Award At VMAsIce Spice thanked her munchkins during her emotional acceptance speech.By Tallie Spencer
- TVDiddy's Appearance At The 2023 MTV VMAs Will Include A Special Award And PerformanceDiddy is being recognized as a Global Icon at this year's ceremony.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Hired Angel Brinks To Style VMAs Look After Seeing Her Get "Bullied" On "Basketball Wives"The designer and stylist says that Cardi hired her to put together a look for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Praises Dua Lip & Megan Thee Stallion For Grammys TributeMariah Carey gave a shoutout to Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion for their Grammys skit.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMadonna Suggests World Tour With Britney Spears To "Reenact" Their VMA KissBack in 2003, the two Pop icons locked lips onstage during a performance.By Erika Marie
- TVThe Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs PerformersThe Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO join the list of performers for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicWale Expresses Disappointment Over MTV VMA Snub: "I Failed Again"Wale is a celebrated artist in hip hop, but he took to Twitter to share that he's disappointed that he wasn't nominated for an MTV VMA.By Erika Marie
- MusicMTV VMAs Nominations 2020: Eminem, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, & MoreThe full list of nominees has been announced for the MTV VMAs.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Standing Up To Applause At VMAs Is Latest Meme To Take Over TwitterNicki's power.By Lynn S.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Responds To Charlamagne The God & Praises Nicki MinajMegan Thee Stallion says her award was for a song and not a video.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Looks Uncomfortable Chilling With Male "L&HH" Star Who Flirted With HimLil Nas X linked up with Bobby Lytes at the MTV VMAs.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake, Billie Eilish, & 21 Savage Secure 2019 MTV Video Music Award NominationsThe full list of MTV Video Music Award nominations is in. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMissy Elliott Talks Her Legacy & Says "Everything I've Spoke, I've Done"Over 20 years later and she's barely even getting started.By Erika Marie