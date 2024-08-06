Kendrick Lamar, Drake, & More Headline The MTV Award Nominees For Hip-Hop

Taylor Swift leads the overall nominations with 10.

The MTV Video Music Awards are almost here, with September 10 being the air date. So, with just a little bit of time left before the show, the nominees are known, according to HipHopDX. In terms of overall nominations, pop megastar Taylor Swift is leading the way pretty expectedly. She is up for ten categories and her former collaborator Post Malone is tailing right behind with 9. However, we know you want to hear about the hip-hop artists who have the potential to take home the hardware, so let's get into it.

The main players for 2024 without a doubt are going to be Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, Eminem at the ripe age of 51, is also being recognized heavily for his efforts this year. In fact, he has six to his name all thanks to his single "Houdini", excluding one as he is in the running for Artist of the Year. There, he's competing with Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Taylor Swift. As for Drizzy and Kung Fu Kenny, though, here's where they can win. Out of the latter's diss records towards The Boy, "Not Like Us" is the one that was selected, unsurprisingly.

Drake & Kendrick Fans Will Jaw At Each Other During The MTV Awards

That has the possibility for taking home the Song of the Year category and you can see who he's up against in the graphic above. As for Drake, he's locked in for two due to his "Rich Baby Daddy" track with SZA and Sexyy Red. Best Hip-Hop and Best Collaboration are his opportunities. There are also other artist's looking to build on their success such as GloRilla, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and more. Voting is now open, and you check out the IG post from MTV above to learn more.

What are your thoughts on Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem's nominations for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards? Who do you foresee winning their respective categories? If Lamar takes home more trophies, will this be further confirmation of who won the beef?