Rihanna On ASAP Rocky Butt Grab At 2012 MTV VMAs: "My Team Was Worried"

12 years later and the artists now share two beautiful baby boys.

BYHayley Hynes
Link Copied to Clipboard!
573 Views
2012 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

For years, hip-hop heads thought Rihanna and Drake would settle down together because of their strong working relationship. Ultimately, though, the "California King Bed" songstress chose ASAP Rocky to father her children, and she confirmed today (April 9) that they're hoping to have more. On Tuesday morning RiRi's Interview Magazine cover story dropped, consisting of iconic, gender-bending outfits and a conversation with Mel Ottenberg that reflects how life has changed for her since becoming a mother.

At one point, Rih was asked about the time when her man, ASAP Rocky, grabbed her butt during a performance at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. They were singing the hypersexual "Cockiness (Love It)" when the New Yorker gave his future lover's behind a squeeze. "So when he grabbed my a** that night, everybody thought I was about to… My team was worried that I wanted to have his head on a f**king mantle," the 36-year-old recalled of her short temper.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Hilariously Explains Why ASAP Rocky Collab Album Fell Through

Who Knew Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Relationship Went Back So Far?

However, since Rihanna was able to play the hot and heavy moment off, her inner circle was quick to speculate a growing crush. "I was like, ‘Ah, nah.’ That’s why everybody was like, ‘Oh my God. She likes him,'" the Barbadian explained. In 2013 she appeared in Rocky's "Fashion Killa" visual, but it wasn't until 2019 that their romance became serious.

Elsewhere in her Interview Magazine sitdown, Rihanna spoke about how Mel Ottenberg has always had a knack for styling her over the years. "You've always taken advantage of my silhouette and what my body is doing," she praised the creative. "Like when I'm mad skinny, my boobs are, like, nothing and I have a little booty, and you work with that. And now it's like, 'Okay, I had two babies. You really have to push this up, snatch this in," the Bad Gal added. See photos from their latest shoot together at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Rihanna's "Interview Magazine" Cover Reminds Us She's A Good Girl Gone Bad

[Via] [Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-COSMETICS-RIHANNARelationshipsRihanna's "Interview Magazine" Cover Reminds Us She's A Good Girl Gone Bad
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 04, 2023RelationshipsRihanna Reveals Why She’d Have More Kids With ASAP Rocky
Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" PremiereRelationshipsRihanna Provides Rare Update On New Music & Explains How The Process Is Different This Time
Robyn Rihanna Fenty And Linda Fargo Celebrate The Launch Of FENTY At Bergdorf GoodmanRelationshipsRihanna Comeback Tour Reportedly Slated For 2024/25, Singer Has Two Albums Ready For Her Navy