Rihanna On ASAP Rocky Butt Grab At 2012 MTV VMAs: "My Team Was Worried"

For years, hip-hop heads thought Rihanna and Drake would settle down together because of their strong working relationship. Ultimately, though, the "California King Bed" songstress chose ASAP Rocky to father her children, and she confirmed today (April 9) that they're hoping to have more. On Tuesday morning RiRi's Interview Magazine cover story dropped, consisting of iconic, gender-bending outfits and a conversation with Mel Ottenberg that reflects how life has changed for her since becoming a mother.

At one point, Rih was asked about the time when her man, ASAP Rocky, grabbed her butt during a performance at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. They were singing the hypersexual "Cockiness (Love It)" when the New Yorker gave his future lover's behind a squeeze. "So when he grabbed my a** that night, everybody thought I was about to… My team was worried that I wanted to have his head on a f**king mantle," the 36-year-old recalled of her short temper.

Who Knew Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Relationship Went Back So Far?

However, since Rihanna was able to play the hot and heavy moment off, her inner circle was quick to speculate a growing crush. "I was like, ‘Ah, nah.’ That’s why everybody was like, ‘Oh my God. She likes him,'" the Barbadian explained. In 2013 she appeared in Rocky's "Fashion Killa" visual, but it wasn't until 2019 that their romance became serious.

Elsewhere in her Interview Magazine sitdown, Rihanna spoke about how Mel Ottenberg has always had a knack for styling her over the years. "You've always taken advantage of my silhouette and what my body is doing," she praised the creative. "Like when I'm mad skinny, my boobs are, like, nothing and I have a little booty, and you work with that. And now it's like, 'Okay, I had two babies. You really have to push this up, snatch this in," the Bad Gal added. See photos from their latest shoot together at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

