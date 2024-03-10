Rihanna's "California King Bed" Was Written In Minutes, Muni Long Recalls

Rihanna's 2010 Loud cut "California King Bed" remains a fan favorite even over a decade after its release, but according to Muni Long, it didn't take long at all to write. During a recent interview with Complex, the songstress recalled cooking up the classic in a matter of minutes. According to her, she was in the midst of a major move when she hit the studio to work on the track and rushed through the writing process to get back to shopping for furniture online.

“I was in Miami at the time for ‘California King Bed,’ working out of We The Best studio, and I was actually working with Jermaine [Jackson] from The Runners,” she explained. “They had the chords and everything. I listened, I went back into the room, and they gave me the file."

Muni Long Wanted To Get Back To Furniture Shopping

Muni Long

“I wrote the song in like 10 minutes. I was like, ‘Turn it up, let me get this done real quick,’ so I could go back to looking for my furniture," she admitted. The Florida-born performer also revealed that the song was expected to go to another famous singer. She learned months later that RiRi claimed it. "Originally, they were trying to pitch it to Kelly Clarkson," she shared. "Then I came back two months later, and my publisher Ryan Press said that they were going to cut it for Rihanna. I was super excited.”

While fans are certainly having a blast looking back on some of the Fenty Beauty founder's biggest hits, they can't help but hope for more music. Luckily, when asked last month whether or not supporters can expect to hear a new album anytime soon, ASAP Rocky said "She's working on it." What do you think of Muni Long opening up about writing Rihanna's hit "California King Bed"? Are you surprised that it only took her a few minutes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

