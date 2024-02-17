Rihanna Working On New Album, ASAP Rocky Confirms

Rihanna is reportedly working on a new album, according to her long-time partner A$AP Rocky. "She's working on it," Rocky was recently heard telling a fan who pressed him about when Rihanna was going to drop new music. Reports and rumors that Rihanna is making a music return have been circulating for some time. Having played the Super Bowl last year, sources told multiple outlets that the superstar has been considering a world tour for 2024/25. Furthermore, she has also created two albums worth of music during her time away from the industry. If a tour does happen, it would be the next big blockbuster event after a 2023 that's seen Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift travel the world on tours of their own.

However, other reporting has disputed the claims of a tour. The Mirror reported in October that reports that Rihanna had signed at $39 million deal with Live Nation were "bogus." Furthermore, they reported that no tour dates had been set or agreed upon. Additionally, it's likely that the outcome of Rocky's legal issues will also play a factor in determining whether Rihanna makes her return.

Meanwhile, Rihanna was recently spotted vibing during Rocky's recent concert in Paris. It was some small subtle grooving in the VIP section but Rihanna was certainly feeling the vibes. Rocky and Rihanna had hit up the French capital for Fashion Week. This is despite the looming threat of incarceration for Rocky on federal gun charges. The last time the couple publicly hit up Paris last year for the city's fashion week. Rihanna rocked a modern camo sports bra and sweatpants. She also caused a stir after wearing a Cartier watch as a choker.

As mentioned, it was a fairly muted reaction from Rihanna. There have been examples of her being more effusive. A video posted to her official TikTok account shows a collection of adorable reactions from the musical superstar as she encounters the various samples of FENTY's collab with Puma. "Oh my God, isn't this the cutest shit ever?" she says to someone on her phone as she holds up a little baby sneaker. "Oh my God, stop," she is heard saying as she stops the presentation to take a picture of the samples.

