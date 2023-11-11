Rihanna Debuts New Hair Color During Subdued Dinner In Hollywood

Rihanna was recently spotted sporting a new hairdo - long and straight in a noticeably lighter shade of brown. The new look was caught by photographers as Rihanna stepped out for dinner with friends in Hollywood. The Barbadian musical icon paired her new do with a camel coat, patterned jeans, and a simply grey hoodie. With an entourage in tow, Rihanna was seen dining at San Vincente Bungalows. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

However, Rihanna reportedly seemed ill at ease and was not seen overall enjoying herself. That may be due to what happened the day before, with longtime partner A$AP Rocky in court on weapons charges. In court, Rocky heard testimony from A$AP Relli about how the former threatened to kill him before firing four shots at him in 2021. Furthermore, Relli also claimed to be suffering from PTSD. If convicted, Rocky could face up to eight years in prison. He is currently free on a $500,000 bond and will return to court next week.

Is Rihanna Making A Musical Return?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Rihanna is seen on October 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Meanwhile, there have been rumors circulating around whether Rihanna will be making a return to music after a half-decade hiatus. Having played the Super Bowl earlier this year, sources told multiple outlets that the superstar has been considering a world tour for 2024/25. Furthermore, she has also created two albums worth of music during her time away from the industry. If a tour does happen, it would be the next big blockbuster event after a 2023 that's seen Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift travel the world on tours of their own.

However, other reporting has disputed the claims of a tour. The Mirror reported last month that reports that Rihanna had signed at $39 million deal with Live Nation were "bogus" and that no tour dates had been set or agreed upon. Furthermore, it's likely that the outcome of Rocky's legal issues will also play a factor in determining whether Rihanna makes her return. All of this remains a developing story and we'll keep you updated on any breaking stories.

