Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Street Style Reigns Supreme For Date Night Sans Their Sons

2023 has been a big year for Rihanna, so, understandably, she's spending the final months laying low. She began with a legendary Super Bowl Halftime performance in February, just months after giving birth to her firstborn. Many thought Rih would use that moment to announce a new album or tour, but instead, she revealed another budding baby bump to the world. Since then, she and ASAP Rocky have been spending most of their time out of the spotlight raising RZA and Riot Mayers the best way they know how.

TMZ caught up with the New Yorker while he was jogging earlier this month, and he offered an update on his long-awaited album. As for the Barbadian, she's been continuing to make money moves through her various Fenty brands, and piecing together iconic vintage archival outfits that prove why Rocky picked her to star in his "Fashion Killa" music video all those years ago. According to Vogue, Rihanna and her other half were out in Los Angeles this past weekend, where she sported a 1999 Roberto Cavalli coat that cost an estimated $17,200.

Rihanna and Her Man Continue to Solidify Their Status As "Fashion Killas"

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on October 07, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

She and her rapper beau hit up Wally's in Beverly Hills for dinner. Though we've often seen them bring RZA out to dine with them in the past, the 1-year-old and his brother stayed at home to allow mom and dad an evening of romance and relaxation. Rocky looked dapper as always alongside Rih, perfectly complimenting her retro, boss b**ch ensemble.

We can't share the paparazzi photos of Rihanna's iconic Roberto Cavalli vintage coat on HNHH, but you can find them on Vogue. Elsewhere in the news, the Bad Gal and ASAP Rocky are sparking engagement rumours after she was rocking a massive ring on that finger recently. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

