Puma Avanti x Rihanna’s Fenty Drops A New Sneaker

The Puma Avanti, a trendy sneaker gaining popularity among fashion-forward individuals, seamlessly marries style and comfort for your everyday attire. Excitingly, the Puma Avanti is joining forces with Rihanna's Fenty to introduce two new sneakers, available in "Dark Myrtle" and "Club Navy" colorways. This collaboration promises to seamlessly blend Puma's sporty aesthetics with Rihanna's iconic fashion influence, ensuring a stylish and comfortable experience for wearers.

The Puma Avanti's remarkable design, though simple, never fails to catch the eye, making it a versatile choice for various outfits. Designed with everyday wear in mind, this sneaker ensures comfort while allowing you to make a bold fashion statement. In summary, the Puma Avanti's partnership with Fenty is a highly anticipated event in the world of fashion. Whether you opt for the "Dark Myrtle" or "Club Navy" colorway, you're bound to discover a pair that complements your personal style. Stay on the lookout for these sneakers – they are sure to turn heads and elevate your wardrobe.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma

Image via Puma

As you can see, both sneakers take on a pretty monochromatic colorway that keeps the sneakers simple. That way, the emphasis is more on the iconic silhouette and the Fenty branding. Both shoes feature a thick, grooved sole with an all-leather upper. A leather strap covers the laces, and Fenty branding is found in gold, on the sides. These sneakers, made famous by the late Pele, are making a comeback and Rihanna is leading the charge. Overall, Rihanna is a household name and her brand, Fenty, is venturing into the sneaker world. We will definitely see more Fenty sneakers in the future.

More Photos

The Puma Avanti x Rihanna’s Fenty dropped on November 2nd, and is currently available on Puma’s website. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Puma

