Nike Dunk Low “Vintage Green” Drop Details

The Nike Dunk Low is gaining attention with its upcoming "Vintage Green" colorway, exclusively available in the Women's category. This classic model, celebrated for its fusion of style and comfort, continues to captivate female sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "Vintage Green" colorway is set to introduce a fresh and unique look, with a blend of green shades, creating a distinctive and eye-catching aesthetic. This exclusive release is anticipated to attract not only sneaker collectors but also women who appreciate the retro-inspired design.

The Nike Dunk Low holds significance as a symbol of streetwear culture, with its enduring design and comfortable cushioning. It remains a sought-after choice for women who value both style and comfort in their footwear. As the "Vintage Green" version prepares to hit the market, the Nike Dunk Low reaffirms its place as a timeless icon in the world of sneakers, showcasing its adaptability to evolving design trends while retaining its position as a beloved favorite among female sneaker enthusiasts.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Phantom Croc” Coming Soon

"Vintage Green" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a white leather base with deep green leather overlays and a green leather Swoosh. Also, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel, both in green and white. Sail laces match the midsole. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway that features a beautiful deep shade of green. Also, the sail midsole gives these shoes a vintage vibe.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Vintage Green” will be released on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Urawa” Just Restocked

[Via]