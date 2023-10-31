Nike Dunk Low “Anthracite” Releasing This November

The Nike Dunk Low is a very popular sneaker that has stood the test of time. Originally released in 1985 as a basketball shoe, it has outgrown basketball and become a fashion sneaker. The Nike Dunk Low has developed a devoted following among sneaker lovers because of its stylish shape, many colorways, and adaptability. The Dunk Low provides convenience, fashion, and a hint of nostalgia whether you wear them for everyday wear or whether you wear them for athletics.

The Nike Dunk Low is a sneaker that will continue to get new editions and color schemes. It is such a fantastic Nike model that is simply timeless. Every year we are seeing more and more Nike Dunk Low colorways released. And every year we see new editions sell out and become fan favorites. This version will be no different, and the “Anthracite colorway is a great colorway. The sneaker features an understated and classy look that sneaker lovers will definitely be big fans of.

"Anthracite" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a blue translucent outsole and an Anthracite-colored midsole. The upper features different shades of gray and Anthracite nubuck, a waterproof and protective material. The Nike Swoosh features 3M reflective details which creates a flashy effect when the shoes are pictured with a flash. Finally, Nike branding can be found on the tongue, heel, and insoles. Overall, this sneaker is built with protective materials and is completed in a cohesive, clean colorway. This sneaker will definitely be a hit when they release later this year.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Anthracite” will be released on November 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

