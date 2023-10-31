Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG Coming Fall Of 2024

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, a revered classic in sneaker culture, is set to make headlines with an upcoming collaboration with the PSG football club. This iconic model is celebrated for its fusion of fashion and performance, creating a timeless appeal. The collaboration with PSG is creating significant excitement, as it merges the iconic Air Jordan 1 design with the energy and passion of football culture. Sneaker enthusiasts and football fans alike eagerly anticipate this unique partnership.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG's significance lies in its pioneering design and its role in blending sports and style. With a durable leather upper and comfortable cushioning, it remains a go-to choice for athletes and fashion-conscious individuals. As the PSG collaboration nears its release, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to establish itself as a symbol of timeless design and versatility in the world of sneakers. This collaboration adds a new layer of excitement, showcasing the brand's adaptability to the evolving sports and fashion landscape, ensuring its status as a coveted sneaker.

The sneaker features a black rubber sole with a sail midsole. A sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, with black leather overlays and infrared leather overlays near the heel. Also, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides and light purple laces complete the design. The heels feature the Air Jordan Wings logo, and additional branding appears on the tongue. Overall, this collaboration is going to be big as it features a clean colorway and a huge soccer club.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG is going to drop sometime in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

