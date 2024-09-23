Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG Release Date Unveiled

PSG are dominating Ligue 1 and now the sneaker game.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG is going to drop on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneaker comes with a black rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Sail leather forms the base of the upper, while black leather overlays and infrared accents near the toebox add contrast. A black detailed Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, and light purple laces finish off the design. The Air Jordan Wings logo is displayed on the heels, with additional branding on the tongue. Overall, this collaboration is set to be huge, combining a clean colorway with the backing of a major soccer club.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG collaboration with PSG football club have been released, and the pair is dropping very soon . This highly anticipated collaboration blends the iconic Air Jordan 1 design with the vibrant energy of football culture, making it a must-have for both sneaker enthusiasts and football fans. Known for its timeless appeal, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG seamlessly merges fashion and performance, and this PSG edition is no exception.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.