Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG Release Date Unveiled

Official photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG collaboration with PSG football club have been released, and the pair is dropping very soon. This highly anticipated collaboration blends the iconic Air Jordan 1 design with the vibrant energy of football culture, making it a must-have for both sneaker enthusiasts and football fans. Known for its timeless appeal, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG seamlessly merges fashion and performance, and this PSG edition is no exception.
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG stands out for its pioneering design and versatility, featuring a durable leather upper and comfortable cushioning. It has long been a favorite for both athletes and style-conscious individuals. With the PSG collaboration on the horizon, this release adds fresh excitement to the iconic silhouette, reinforcing its status as a symbol of timeless design in both sports and fashion. This unique partnership showcases the adaptability of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, ensuring its place as a staple in the evolving sneaker world. Keep an eye out for this release, as it's set to make waves.
PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low OG
The sneaker comes with a black rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Sail leather forms the base of the upper, while black leather overlays and infrared accents near the toebox add contrast. A black detailed Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, and light purple laces finish off the design. The Air Jordan Wings logo is displayed on the heels, with additional branding on the tongue. Overall, this collaboration is set to be huge, combining a clean colorway with the backing of a major soccer club.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG is going to drop on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
