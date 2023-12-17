Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Gets New Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is an iconic sneaker silhouette, loved for its timeless design. With a history dating back to 1985, it remains a symbol of streetwear and basketball culture. The "Shadow" colorway, scheduled for release, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. This iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG exudes a classic appeal with its predominantly black and gray color scheme. The contrasting shades provide a sleek, versatile look that easily complements various outfits.

Featuring premium materials and the iconic Swoosh logo, these sneakers offer both comfort and style. The low-top design ensures freedom of movement while still retaining the distinctive AJ1 charm. Sneakerheads eagerly anticipate the "Shadow" release, drawn to its timeless aesthetic. This colorway seamlessly blends into any wardrobe, making it a must-have for collectors and fashion enthusiasts alike. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shadow" exemplifies the enduring legacy of the Jordan brand, showcasing an unwavering commitment to style, quality, and cultural significance.

"Shadow" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A grey leather base constructs the uppers, with black leather overlays. Also, a grey toebox matches the Nike Swoosh and heel tab. Black laces and a black tongue complete the design. A grey Jumpman logo is located on the tongue, and the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is on the heel in black stitching. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway that we have also seen implemented in other sneaker models. This pair should be big when it drops.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” is going to drop on May 10th, 2024 Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

