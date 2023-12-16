Nike ACG Torre Mid “Khaki” Release Details Revealed

The Nike ACG Torre Mid stands out as a sturdy and versatile shoe, known for its outdoor-ready design and comfort. An anticipated addition to the Nike ACG Torre Mid lineup is the "Khaki" colorway. This upcoming release showcases a khaki color palette, blending earthy tones for a rugged and stylish look. The shoe features a combination of khaki hues on its upper, creating a natural and outdoor-inspired aesthetic. Overall, this sneaker is going to keep you protected and comfortable. On top of that, this pair features a clean colorway.

The "Khaki" Nike ACG Torre Mid maintains the shoe's signature features, including durable construction and supportive cushioning for outdoor adventures. Its khaki colorway adds a touch of wilderness-ready style to its design. Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of the "Khaki" colorway for its earthy tones and practical design suited for various terrains. Its blend of outdoor functionality and the versatile khaki color palette makes it an appealing choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish shoe for their adventures.

Read More: Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Bicoastal” Gets New Images + Release Date

"Khaki" Nike ACG Torre Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a thick sail rubber sole with a sail midsole. A khaki durable canvas constructs the base of the uppers, with prominent grey suede. Details accents include the Nike Swoosh on the sides, the ACG logo near the heel, and the Nike Swoosh branding on the tongues. Overall, this pair will hold up in just about any terrain and keep you fashionable as well. Look for this pair to release early in 2024, just in time to break them in some hard terrain.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ACG Torre Mid “Khaki” will be released in February 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 2 “Python” Gets A New Exclusive Video

[Via]