Nike ACG Torre Mid “Burnt Sienna” Release Details

The Nike ACG Torre Mid is a rugged and versatile footwear option that has garnered significant attention from outdoor enthusiasts and urban explorers alike. Designed as part of Nike's All Conditions Gear (ACG) line, this mid-top sneaker boot is engineered to tackle a wide range of terrains and weather conditions, making it an ideal choice for adventurers who demand both style and performance. The Torre Mid boasts a robust and durable construction, featuring a combination of premium materials that ensure longevity. Its waterproof leather upper, fortified with sealed seams, keeps feet dry even in wet and challenging environments.

Comfort is not compromised in the pursuit of ruggedness. The ACG Torre Mid incorporates Nike's signature Air cushioning technology in the sole for superior shock absorption and cushioned support, making long hikes or urban treks a comfortable experience. What sets this shoe apart is its urban aesthetic. The blend of outdoor functionality with streetwear style makes the Torre Mid a versatile fashion statement, ensuring you look good while conquering the outdoors. With the Nike ACG Torre Mid on your feet, you're ready for any adventure that comes your way, whether it's a wilderness excursion or an urban exploration.

"Burnt Sienna" Nike ACG Torre Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a thick black rubber sole with a black midsole. A black durable canvas constructs the base of the uppers, with prominent burnt sienna suede overlays. Dark green accents include the Nike Swoosh on the sides, the ACG logo near the heel, and the Nike Swoosh branding on the tongues. Overall, this pair will hold up in just about any terrain and keep you fashionable as well.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ACG Torre Mid "Burnt Sienna" will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

