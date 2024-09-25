PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Dropping Earlier Than Expected

It's only a few days but it's good news.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG collaboration with PSG football club have been released, and the pair is dropping a few days earlier than expected. This much-anticipated release merges the classic Air Jordan 1 design with the vibrant energy of football culture. It is a must-have for both sneakerheads and football fans. Known for its timeless appeal, the shoe effortlessly blends fashion and performance. Certainly this PSG edition is no different.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG stands out for its innovative design and versatility. It features a durable leather upper and comfortable cushioning. It has long been a favorite among athletes and fashion-forward individuals. The upcoming PSG collaboration adds fresh excitement to this iconic silhouette, solidifying its status as a symbol of timeless design across sports and fashion. This unique partnership highlights the adaptability of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, making it a staple in the evolving sneaker world. Overall, keep an eye out for this release, as it’s sure to make waves.

PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

The sneaker is equipped with a sail midsole and a black rubber sole. Also, the top is primarily made of sail leather, with contrast added by black leather overlays and infrared accents close to the toebox. The sides are adorned with a detailed black Nike Swoosh, while the light purple laces complete the look. The tongue of the shoes is further branded, while the heels bear the Air Jordan Wings emblem.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG is going to drop on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike