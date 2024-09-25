Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low Limited Release Details

On September 28th, Steven Victor will host a "I Know NIGO Too!" pop-up in New York City. Attendees will have the chance to purchase Nigo's Air Force 3 and get their hands on the limited-edition "I Know Nigo Too" Air Force 1 Low. This exclusive event promises to be a major moment for sneakerheads and music fans alike. The Nike Air Force 1 Low x Victor Victor collaboration is already creating buzz, especially since it’s a friends-and-family exclusive, with just 25 pairs in existence. This release celebrates Nigo's upcoming album, "I Know Nigo Too," featuring an all-white color scheme that keeps the design clean and classic.
The standout detail is the Tosa dog, Victor Victor's symbol, prominently displayed on the side. Jay Z features his exclusive pair, adding to the hype. The fusion of music and fashion is evident in this project, blending the worlds of style and sound. The simplicity of the white colorway allows the Tosa dog graphic to take center stage, making this sneaker more than just footwear—it’s a cultural collectible. Though not available to the public, the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Victor Victor represents a creative union tied to Nigo’s album release.
Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Both the midsole and the rubber outsole of the sneakers are white. The top also has overlays of white leather on a white leather foundation. The Tosa dog is also featured in black and black on the sides of the shoes, close to the heels.
Other than the exclusive pop-up shop we mentioned, Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Victor Victor will be a friends and family release, with only 25 pairs. This means the public will not have the opportunity to purchase this pair at all.
